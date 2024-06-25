Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 11,120 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,120 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 79,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 51,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Stock Down 1.9 %

VICI stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.90. 979,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,248,921. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $33.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.64. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VICI. Mizuho boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

