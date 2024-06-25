Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,384 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,214,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,091 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,345,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,027,000 after purchasing an additional 98,477 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,666,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,704 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,709,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,332,000 after purchasing an additional 207,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,455,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,908,000 after acquiring an additional 17,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

DINO traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $53.21. 322,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,476. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.25. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $42.08 and a twelve month high of $64.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on DINO shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $372,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,933,869.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

