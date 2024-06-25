Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,035 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Parker-Hannifin worth $42,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $665,188,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,132,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,861,000 after buying an additional 336,370 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 694,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,173,000 after buying an additional 25,060 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 630,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,382,000 after purchasing an additional 66,331 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,861,000 after buying an additional 14,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.33.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH traded down $10.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $500.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,888. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $533.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $362.49 and a 12 month high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.93 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

