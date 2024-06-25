Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $5.15 Million Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 28,971 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of Voya Financial worth $5,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Voya Financial by 1,035,080.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 51,754 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,142,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Voya Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,610,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,621,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Voya Financial news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $159,733.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.47. The company had a trading volume of 155,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,205. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $63.02 and a one year high of $77.00.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Voya Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on VOYA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

