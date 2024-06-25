Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $37.48 Million Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Hilton Worldwide worth $37,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $1.74 on Tuesday, hitting $215.30. 302,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,712. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.99 and a 12-month high of $218.45. The company has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.13.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Insider Activity

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Melanie Healey purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

