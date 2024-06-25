Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $31.39 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $31,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CSX by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,807,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,246,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914,656 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in CSX by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,399,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041,679 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,191,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $897,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,738 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CSX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,471,000 after acquiring an additional 739,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,378,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,855,000 after acquiring an additional 470,640 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.59.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.61. 4,181,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,849,126. The company has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.58 and a 200 day moving average of $35.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

