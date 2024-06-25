Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,580 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $55,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its position in RTX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in RTX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its holdings in RTX by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in RTX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

RTX Stock Down 0.2 %

RTX stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,512,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,488,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.12. The company has a market capitalization of $135.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.65.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.