Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter worth $2,501,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter worth $206,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter worth $384,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Block from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.13.

Block Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SQ stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.44. 1,585,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,304,564. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.54.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total value of $9,238,128.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 485,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,177,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,323 shares in the company, valued at $5,790,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total transaction of $9,238,128.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 485,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,177,410.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 247,739 shares of company stock worth $18,584,747. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Block



Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Stories

