Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 94 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $51,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Down 1.4 %

Elevance Health stock traded down $7.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $534.28. The stock had a trading volume of 104,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,013. The stock has a market cap of $124.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $532.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.43. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $550.34.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.36.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

