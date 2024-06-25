Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 5,593 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $25,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.99. The company had a trading volume of 842,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,349,005. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.46. The firm has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.26. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $58.58.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

