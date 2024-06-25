Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Trading Up 4.3%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.11 and last traded at C$15.10. Approximately 28,088 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 909,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.48.

Separately, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Galaxy Digital from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 3.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.45.

In other news, Director Francesca Don Angelo sold 10,000 shares of Galaxy Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total transaction of C$150,000.00. In related news, Director Andrew Neal Siegel sold 111,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.43, for a total transaction of C$1,611,402.74. Also, Director Francesca Don Angelo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total transaction of C$150,000.00. Insiders have sold 161,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,023 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. engages in the digital asset and blockchain businesses. It operates through three segments: Global Markets, Asset Management, and Digital Infrastructure Solutions. The company provides various financial products and services to individuals and institutions, such as digital asset trading, derivatives, structured products, financing, capital markets, and merger and acquisition services, digital asset spot and derivatives trading, bespoke lending and structured products.

