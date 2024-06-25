FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Hits New 12-Month High at $95.62

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $95.62 and last traded at $94.62, with a volume of 202578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FTAI

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 7.3 %

The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.87.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 188.45% and a net margin of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,382 shares in the company, valued at $16,185,324. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 8.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 10,297 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 25.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 21.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 299,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,659,000 after purchasing an additional 52,456 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 89.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 22,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 965,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,316,000 after purchasing an additional 22,502 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FTAI Aviation

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.