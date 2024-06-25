FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN) Shares Acquired by Central Valley Advisors LLC

Central Valley Advisors LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,803 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June makes up about 2.7% of Central Valley Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Central Valley Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.93% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

FJUN stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.25. The company had a trading volume of 428,084 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.06. The company has a market cap of $631.11 million, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.70.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

