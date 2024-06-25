Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

FRSH has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Freshworks from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Freshworks stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 0.74. Freshworks has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $24.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.57.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $165.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.53 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 18.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $89,555.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,991 shares in the company, valued at $254,485.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $89,555.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,991 shares in the company, valued at $254,485.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $107,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,535 shares in the company, valued at $210,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,880 shares of company stock worth $456,665. Company insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,171,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,530 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 107.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,050,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,280 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter worth $59,311,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Freshworks by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,175,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,589,000 after purchasing an additional 193,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Freshworks by 76.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,222,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,280,000 after purchasing an additional 963,426 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

