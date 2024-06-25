Frank Slootman Sells 3,455 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) Director Frank Slootman sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.08, for a total transaction of $435,606.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,016 shares in the company, valued at $27,865,697.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Tuesday, June 11th, Frank Slootman sold 1,476 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $189,621.72.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.82. 6,851,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,549,832. The company has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.58 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.84. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.40 and a twelve month high of $237.72.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Snowflake by 266.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNOW

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.