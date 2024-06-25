Franchise Brands plc (FRAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Franchise Brands’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Franchise Brands Stock Performance
Shares of Franchise Brands stock opened at GBX 144.10 ($1.83) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 185.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 174.51. Franchise Brands has a one year low of GBX 130 ($1.65) and a one year high of GBX 210 ($2.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £279.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,900.00 and a beta of 0.76.
Franchise Brands Company Profile
