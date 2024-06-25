Fourth Sail Capital LP Sells 7,000 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Fourth Sail Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Copa comprises 2.0% of Fourth Sail Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fourth Sail Capital LP’s holdings in Copa were worth $6,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPA. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Copa by 34,300.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Copa by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Copa by 1,778.4% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Copa by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CPA traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.38. 285,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,255. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a twelve month low of $78.12 and a twelve month high of $121.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.21.

Copa Dividend Announcement

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.92. Copa had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $893.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Copa in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Copa from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on CPA

Copa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.