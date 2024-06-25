Fourth Sail Capital LP Makes New Investment in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,880,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,695,000. Uranium Energy makes up approximately 3.8% of Fourth Sail Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fourth Sail Capital LP owned 0.47% of Uranium Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Uranium Energy by 24,540.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 11,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN UEC traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $5.61. 6,820,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,330,548. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.00 and a beta of 1.84. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $8.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Uranium Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

