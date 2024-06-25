Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,724 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,514 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $701,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,851,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $35,420,000 after purchasing an additional 252,432 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 126.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 24,667 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 13,775 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 23.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 111,307 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 21,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,436,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,922,465. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

