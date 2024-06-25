Flower City Capital Has $5.17 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Flower City Capital trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.4% of Flower City Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Flower City Capital’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $78.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,363,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,176,726. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.47. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

