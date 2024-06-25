Flare Trading Up 1.4% Over Last Week (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. During the last week, Flare has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Flare has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and $6.71 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flare coin can now be purchased for $0.0241 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Flare

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 42,852,632,596 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official website is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 42,852,635,537.94317 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02358472 USD and is up 3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $10,606,913.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

