First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW) Shares Sold by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,451 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.2% of Ignite Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ignite Planners LLC owned 1.61% of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,044,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,353,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,008,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

EDOW traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.12. 13,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,744. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $28.04 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.51 and a 200 day moving average of $33.28. The firm has a market cap of $237.13 million, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.71.

The First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. EDOW was launched on Aug 8, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

