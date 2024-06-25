First Financial Corp IN Sells 56 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First Financial Corp IN reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,376 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,904 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,269,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,066,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after purchasing an additional 591,368 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.54. 3,845,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,414,162. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $225.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.11.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

