First Financial Corp IN Sells 1,028 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Financial Corp IN lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,865 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.7% of First Financial Corp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Visa by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 32,776 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in Visa by 25.6% during the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,099,058 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $252,794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 11.6% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 816 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on V shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.56.

Visa Trading Down 1.0 %

V stock traded down $2.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.53. The company had a trading volume of 18,358,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,662,618. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.07 and a 200-day moving average of $273.29. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $226.02 and a one year high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $500.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

