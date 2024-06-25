First Financial Corp IN Lowers Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

First Financial Corp IN reduced its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 72.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,043.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,555,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.60 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.72 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.02.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $91.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,284.80. 478,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,267. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,768.64 and a 52 week high of $3,463.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,145.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,762.23. The company has a market cap of $90.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.10, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are set to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 55.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,221,620.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,221,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $3,166,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,362,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,273,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,750 shares of company stock worth $35,023,769 over the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

