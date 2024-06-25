First Financial Corp IN Invests $48,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,262.2% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,827,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,457 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 381.5% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,729,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,458 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,850,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,010,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,010 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,279.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,206,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,290,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,766,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,829 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.89. 1,404,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,646,941. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.32. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

