First Financial Corp IN Grows Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE GD traded down $3.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $295.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $80.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.94. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $209.25 and a fifty-two week high of $302.75.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 12,089 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.59, for a total transaction of $3,585,476.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,132 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,909.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

