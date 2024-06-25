First Financial Corp IN Decreases Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

First Financial Corp IN cut its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $8,505,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 26,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 350.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 19,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 15,278 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on D. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $49.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,642,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,934,919. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.70. The company has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $54.74.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 137.63%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

