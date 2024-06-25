Findev Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:TNSGF)

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0055 per share on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 43.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th.
Findev Trading Up 440.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:TNSGF opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. Findev has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26.
About Findev
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Findev
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Tesla Stock: The Pay Package Battle and Its Impact on Investors
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Call Option Interest Soars in These 3 Stocks
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Top 3 Dividend Stocks Trading Close to 52-Week Low Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Findev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Findev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.