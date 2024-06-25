Findev Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:TNSGF)

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0055 per share on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 43.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th.

Findev Trading Up 440.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNSGF opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. Findev has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26.

About Findev

Findev Inc, a real estate finance company, provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments in the Greater Toronto Area, Canada. It targets real estate projects that include condominiums, purpose-built rentals, townhouses, low-rise/subdivisions, and retail developments.

