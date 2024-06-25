Financial Designs Corp Purchases Shares of 148,330 Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Financial Designs Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 148,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,943,000. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF accounts for 4.6% of Financial Designs Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,549,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,199,000 after acquiring an additional 84,418 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 868,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,018,000 after purchasing an additional 147,754 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,570,000. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 743,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,145,000 after buying an additional 21,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,144,000 after buying an additional 22,816 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.67. 75,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,105. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.53. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $47.47.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.