Financial Designs Corp Makes New Investment in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL)

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2024

Financial Designs Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJULFree Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 85,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,000. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 comprises approximately 1.5% of Financial Designs Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Financial Designs Corp owned 0.96% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 300.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the 4th quarter worth $205,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Price Performance

NYSEARCA TJUL traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $26.78. 9,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,422. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.09. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a 52-week low of $24.13 and a 52-week high of $26.85.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Profile

(Free Report)

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (TJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure TJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.