Financial Designs Corp Makes New Investment in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL)

Financial Designs Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 85,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,000. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 comprises approximately 1.5% of Financial Designs Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Financial Designs Corp owned 0.96% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 300.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the 4th quarter worth $205,000.

Get Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 alerts:

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Price Performance

NYSEARCA TJUL traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $26.78. 9,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,422. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.09. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a 52-week low of $24.13 and a 52-week high of $26.85.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Profile

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (TJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure TJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.