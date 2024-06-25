Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC) Shares Gap Up to $51.81

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.81, but opened at $53.52. Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund shares last traded at $53.37, with a volume of 204,825 shares changing hands.

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBTC. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund in the first quarter valued at $54,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000.

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Company Profile

The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC) using a Bitcoin price feed. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin.

