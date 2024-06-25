Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) is Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s 4th Largest Position

Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,808,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,951 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 9.4% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Legacy Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 2.93% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $127,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBND. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 44,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FBND remained flat at $45.44 on Tuesday. 755,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.45 and a 12-month high of $46.21.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.