Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 9,119 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Fermata Advisors LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,119 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up 2.5% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fermata Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $11,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

FTCS stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.05. 261,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.57. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $71.11 and a 52-week high of $86.11.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

