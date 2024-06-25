Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 45,743 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Fermata Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,743 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,566,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,615,731,000 after buying an additional 20,946,006 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,500,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505,853 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,761.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,497,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381,387 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,972.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,435,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,211 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,739,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,240 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.32. 12,670,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,639,996. The company has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.49. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $103.95.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3083 per share. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

