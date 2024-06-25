Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 256 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fermata Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $5,253,549.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $2.36 on Tuesday, hitting $166.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,482,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,560,110. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $391.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $169.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PG. BNP Paribas started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.72.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

