Fermata Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fermata Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $502.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,136,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,192,024. The firm has a market cap of $454.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $481.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.51. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $505.74.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.