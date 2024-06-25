Fermata Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 4,003.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 451,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440,497 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 4.6% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $20,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

FBND stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.43. 585,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,505. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average of $45.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.45 and a 1 year high of $46.21.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.