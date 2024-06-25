Fermata Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4,409.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSV traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.42. The stock had a trading volume of 371,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,510. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $30.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average of $28.77.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

