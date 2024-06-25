Fermata Advisors LLC Has $781,000 Stock Holdings in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST)

Fermata Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST – Free Report) by 70.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,507 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.36% of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000.

Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:LSST remained flat at $23.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 5,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,701. Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $24.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.90.

About Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF

The Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (LSST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks current income and capital preservation by selecting a wide range of short-duration fixed income securities. LSST was launched on Dec 27, 2017 and is managed by Natixis.

