Fermata Advisors LLC Has $529,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Fermata Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,097,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,328,000 after buying an additional 362,140 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,886,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,802 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,066,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,575,000 after purchasing an additional 21,183 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,953,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,248,000 after purchasing an additional 110,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,755,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,126,000 after purchasing an additional 42,006 shares during the last quarter.

VEU stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,141,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,508. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.34. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $60.59. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

