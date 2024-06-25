Fermata Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Fermata Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,382 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.55. 4,253,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,157,543. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $73.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.219 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

