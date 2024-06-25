FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.00-22.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.92. The company issued revenue guidance of low-to-mid single-digit increase, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.47 billion.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.38. 4,424,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,500. FedEx has a 52 week low of $224.69 and a 52 week high of $291.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.83.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on FDX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FedEx to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $303.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total transaction of $2,914,455.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,853 shares in the company, valued at $10,587,129.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,919 shares of company stock worth $36,964,009. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

