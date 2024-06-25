FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Issues Earnings Results

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. FedEx updated its FY25 guidance to $20.00-22.00 EPS.

FedEx Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.38. 5,320,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,912. The company has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.16. FedEx has a 52-week low of $224.69 and a 52-week high of $291.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.83.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $703,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,192.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 133,919 shares of company stock worth $36,964,009 over the last ninety days. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FedEx to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.88.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

