F&C Investment Trust (FCIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

F&C Investment Trust Price Performance

FCIT stock opened at GBX 1,011.20 ($12.83) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 12.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. F&C Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 825.67 ($10.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,058 ($13.42). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,008.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 983.84. The company has a market capitalization of £5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 983.29 and a beta of 0.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other F&C Investment Trust news, insider Beatrice Hollond acquired 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,030 ($13.07) per share, for a total transaction of £988.80 ($1,254.34). Insiders have acquired 108 shares of company stock worth $110,760 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About F&C Investment Trust

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates closed ended fund. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

