Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 82,000 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 422,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,000 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $31,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BJ. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 113.0% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,116.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,284. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at $998,459.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,213,116.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,684 shares of company stock valued at $3,204,268. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BJ shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.06.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.33. The stock had a trading volume of 933,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,443. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.76 and a 52 week high of $90.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

