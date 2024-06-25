Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 7,900 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. cut its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for about 0.8% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $67,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 376.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $560,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 16.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,865 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,809,000 after acquiring an additional 23,334 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.36.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $23,643,950.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 671,345,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,935,652,399.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $23,643,950.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,345,972 shares in the company, valued at $118,935,652,399.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,995.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,434,996 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,616,724 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.99. 1,938,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,885,904. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $131.47 and a one year high of $182.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

