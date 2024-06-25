Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 269,700 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 867,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,700 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 1.1% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.49% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $95,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 324.6% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.43. 1,032,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,494,356. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $88.33 and a 1-year high of $113.08. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.60.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.9354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

