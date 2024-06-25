Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 19,900 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. cut its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $40,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of KLA by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,606,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in KLA by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its position in KLA by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.40.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,726,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,726,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,861 shares of company stock valued at $16,795,913. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLA stock traded up $19.78 on Tuesday, hitting $813.76. 350,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $440.15 and a 52 week high of $876.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $746.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $674.62.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.