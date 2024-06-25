Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 12,700 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 536,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $49,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Philip Morris International by 307.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,661,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,462,026. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.69. The stock has a market cap of $158.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $104.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

